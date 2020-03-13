Friday forecast includes wind, rain and snow showers

Our work week will end on a soggy note, with periods of rain and snow showers. Temperatures will make it into the upper 30s through the afternoon across the Front Range. Our biggest impacts along the I-25 corridor and metro area will be the strong wind gusts, which will range up to 35-45 miles per hour.

As for the snowfall totals, the biggest impacts will be along the high country and eastern plains, where totals will range from 3-5″ of snow. Meanwhile in Denver and the I-25 corridor, expect an inch or less through the day.

As we head into the weekend, dry weather will return as highs jump back into the mid-to-upper 50s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

The upcoming week will start off quiet with highs in the mid-50s on Monday with a mixture of sun and clouds. A cold front looks to arrive Tuesday, bringing in a stretch of unsettled weather. We’ll keep the chance of scattered rain showers in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain and snow showers possible Thursday.