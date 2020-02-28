Forecast: Highs in the 50s, 60s this weekend with sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Temperatures will jump above average as we end our work week, with highs today hitting the mid-50s. We'll be quiet statewide with a mixture of sun and clouds and breezy conditions.

Our warm up will continue as we start the weekend on Saturday, with highs hitting 60s across eastern Colorado, 30-40s across the high country with plenty of sunshine.

Changes will start to move in by Sunday, starting with an increase in cloud cover. A cold front will push through the region, bringing a few scattered snow showers across the high country by midday Sunday.

In the metro and eastern plains, temps will make it into the 50s before any moisture moves in. We'll watch for some scattered rain showers to start in the late afternoon hours, transitioning to snow overnight as temps drop into the 20s.

Some scattered snow showers will linger for the state through the Monday morning drive. At this time, we are only expecting minor accumulation under 3" for the metro area by the Monday morning drive. Snow showers will clear out for the midday and afternoon hours across eastern Colorado.

Temperatures will remain above average as we head through the upcoming work week and first week of March. Highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 50s with a mixture of sun and clouds.

