DENVER (KDVR) — On Friday, a cold front delivers low clouds, fog, and mist to Denver and the Front Range through noon. The Denver weather forecast has highs in the 50s, Denver’s normal high for this time of the year is 69 degrees.

Weather today: Fog, mist

Clouds, fog and mist will be around till noon, until the system starts to clear out in the afternoon.

The mountains west of the Continental Divide stay sunny and dry with temperatures in the 60s. East of the Continental Divide, the Pinpoint Weather Team expects morning fog and mist through noon then drier weather with temperatures in the 50s.

Weekend weather: Great weather to get outside

Whether you are out leaf-peeping or participating in other fall festivities, the weekend forecast is looking beautiful.

There will be a few lingering morning showers on Saturday before the weather turns drier. The Front Range will have highs in the 60s.

Sunday looks even better than Saturday with totally dry and sunny weather. Temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver, Oct. 7, 2022.

Looking ahead: When will the first freeze be?

Next week looks mainly dry with low 70s through Tuesday. It will be a notch cooler by Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s.

Denver’s average date for the first freeze is Oct. 7. The Pinpoint Weather Team still doesn’t have a freeze in the 7-day forecast.