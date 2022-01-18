Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Freezing drizzle, icy roads

DENVER (KDVR) — Low clouds, colder temperatures and patchy freezing drizzle and periods of light snow are expected, making Wednesday a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. The biggest impact will be during the Wednesday morning drive.

Be careful on your sidewalk and driveway, which could have a slick glaze. If you park outside you may have to scrape your windshield. And, keep an eye out for conditions on bridges and overpasses. The main highways should be manageable, but you can never rule out a slick spot or an accident to cause delays.

Accumulation from the light snow on Wednesday will be less than an inch across northeast Colorado and metro Denver. Temperatures will be below freezing in the upper 20s most of the day. So, bundle up.

Denver will have two more chances for light snow (less than an inch). One will arrive on Friday afternoon. The other will slide into the area on Tuesday. Otherwise, we’ll have a quiet and sunny weekend with temperatures getting back into the mild 50s.