DENVER (KDVR) — Skies over Denver remain partially clear Saturday night with a freeze warning in effect as lows dip to 31 degrees. The freeze warning remains in effect through 8 a.m. Sunday with light winds. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Sunday with cool highs in the upper 50s. There is the chance for a late evening shower.

Monday kicks off the workweek with below-average highs near the 60-degree mark. Extra clouds stick around with the very small chance for a late sprinkle. Rain moves in overnight and lingers through Tuesday afternoon. Highs are cool on Tuesday, making it to the middle 50s with a light wind.

Sunshine builds back into the forecast on Wednesday with climbing temperatures. Highs are warmer, but still below average in the middle 60s. We near the upper 70s on Thursday as mostly sunny skies are back in the forecast. It gets even warmer on Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. Dry weather and sunny skies are here as we head into next weekend.