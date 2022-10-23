DENVER (KDVR) — Partial clearing Sunday night allows for lows at or below freezing for Denver’s weather so freeze warnings are in place for the Front Range. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the freezing temperatures. Monday is cooler with mild temperatures midweek.

Weather tonight: Front Range freezing

Lows dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the Front Range Sunday night. Freeze warnings are in effect from midnight through 9 a.m. Monday and the Pinpoint Weather Alert Day is effective from 7 p.m. Sunday overnight.

Sensitive plants may die if not covered and outdoor plumbing should be cleared. A light shower or flurry is possible later Sunday with no real accumulation expected along the Palmer Divide.

Sunday’s freeze warning: Midnight – 9 a.m. Monday

Weather tomorrow: Sunny and cooler

Sunshine is back on Monday, but it’ll be cooler with highs in the low 50s.

Monday forecast

Looking ahead: More precipitation on Thursday

Tuesday and Wednesday look pleasant with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Snow is possible in the mountains on Wednesday. Thursday can bring shower or snow chances for the Front Range with chilly highs in the low 50s.

Clouds clear on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Next weekend looks mild with highs in the low 60s. Saturday has a few more clouds, but mostly sunny skies are back for Sunday.