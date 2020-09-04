Four hot 90 degrees days then a 50 degree drop, first freeze and snow chance

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be four more days at 90 degrees or hotter today, Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day. This will tie Denver at the all-time record for most 90-degree days in a year at 73.

Sunny skies today through Labor Day with some smoke from the Cameron Peak wildfire. Both Saturday and Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the mid-90s, at nearly record highs. Record Saturday 98; record Sunday is 97.

Labor Day starts clear and dry. Wind increases during the afternoon as the front approaches from Wyoming.

The cold front arrives in Fort Collins first then Denver with a strong surge of wind. Temps fall like a rock. Clouds increase and rain showers will be possible across I-25.

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for a variety of changing weather conditions including the 50 degree temp drop.

Rain showers continue in Denver on Tuesday morning. Snow in the Foothills and Mountains.

The rain in Denver turns to a rain/snow mix. Heavy, wet snow continues in the Foothills and Mountains. Tree branches are at risk.

Daytime highs fall all day in Denver from the 40s into the 30s. That’s a 50-degree temp drop from Monday.

Skies gradually clear into Wednesday morning. This will be our first freeze at 32° in Denver. Teens and 20s in the Mountains and Foothills.

Frost/Freeze/Hard Freeze Forecast, Wednesday 5am. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Future Radar Tuesday 10am. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

10-Day Temperature Forecast in Denver. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.