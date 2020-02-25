Forecast: Wind dies down as temperatures warm up in metro Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The strong, gusty wind out of the north will continue to diminish through Tuesday evening across metro Denver. A few snow showers will be possible early, but most places will start to see clearing skies as the sun sets.

It'll be a cold night with readings in the single digits.

We get to enjoy a quiet and warmer weather pattern to end out the month of February in the Mile High City. We will have just some passing clouds each afternoon through Sunday.

Temperatures will quickly reach the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday followed by 50s and even 60s through the weekend.

We will have a return chance for rain and snow showers on Monday and Tuesday along with cooler 40s back in the forecast. Currently, it looks light with little to no accumulation.