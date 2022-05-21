DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue this morning before tapering off this afternoon.

A stray shower is possible through the evening but light accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-40s this afternoon under cloudy skies.

Tonight we have a Freeze Warning with temps in the low 30s, so cover up sensitive plants.

Tomorrow we keep some light scattered showers around with temperatures in the 50s.

Rain and storm chances stay in the forecast through midweek next week. After that, conditions will start to dry out and warm up starting Thursday.