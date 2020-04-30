Forecast: The heat is on before showers return

DENVER (KDVR) — The hottest temperatures in this week’s forecast arrive on Thursday and Friday.

The hottest day will be Thursday with readings in the mid- to upper 80s under partly sunny skies. The daily record of 90 degrees — set in 1992 — is also the hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of April in Denver.

Temperatures will still reach the 80s on Friday, but will be just a few degrees lower. The record is 87 (also set in 1992) and it doesn’t appear we will reach it.

Rain showers will return on Saturday followed by fewer showers on Sunday. Temperatures will cool back into the 70s, which is still above normal.

Next week is looking mainly dry with only a spotty shower here and there along with more seasonal temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.