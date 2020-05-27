Forecast: Summer heat triggers afternoon storms in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible early this evening.

The storms will move off the foothills and the Front Range. As the storms move onto the eastern plains they will weaken and end.

Because the air is relatively dry some of the storms could generate gusty wind.

We will have similar storms each afternoon and early evening on Thursday and Friday. The chances look to be remote with most places not seeing rain.

Over the weekend there will be better chances late in the day for showers and thunderstorms.

Some of those storms could bring decent rain to some areas. There could also be the threat for small hail, lightning and gusty wind.

The continued chance for late-day storms is in the forecast each day through the middle of next week. And, despite the rain chances, temperatures look to stay in the warm 80s.