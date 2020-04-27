Forecast: Slightly cooler Tuesday, 80s later this week

DENVER (KDVR) — The week ahead will be dry with plenty of sunshine each afternoon through Friday.

It will be windy on Tuesday with wind speeds up to 30 mph from the northwest.

The hottest days this week will be on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s.

Denver’s average high temperature at this time of year is 65 degrees.

The city won’t reach the records of 90 on Thursday (hottest April temperature ever recorded) and 87 on Friday — both set in 1992.

Rain showers will return to the forecast over the weekend along with temperatures back in the 70s.