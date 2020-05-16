Forecast: Seasonal Saturday before metro Denver dries out, heats up

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move east Friday evening and should end by midnight on the far eastern Plains. The threat of lightning, hail, wind and heavy rain is possible, especially in northeast Colorado.

Saturday will bring some passing clouds and temperatures near seasonal highs in the low 70s for metro Denver. There is a small chance for a brief storm with the best chance (again low) on the south side of the metro.

We will be dry and hot from Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the 80s and could reach near 90 degrees on Monday.

The temperatures will slowly return to the 70s by the end of next week as afternoon and evening thunderstorms return to the forecast.