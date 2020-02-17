Forecast: Scattered snow showers move in Tuesday, Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few isolated snow showers will develop late tonight on the Front Range and will continue into Tuesday morning. These showers will be spotty so not everyone will see snow but those that do could see up to an inch of accumulation.

There could be some slick spots on the roads for the Tuesday morning drive.

Totals will range from no accumulation up to an inch in Metro Denver with about 1 to 3 inches on the eastern plains and mountains.

More snow showers are possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Snowfall accumulations will be up to two inches from Wednesday's snow in Metro Denver.

Thursday will be warmer and drier with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Temperatures will return to the 50s by Friday with sunny skies.

Another chance of snow arrives on Sunday.