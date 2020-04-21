Forecast: Scattered showers and storms Tuesday, near 70 Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — We will have scattered afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday and Thursday. The chance is low, meaning most people won’t get the showers.

Wednesday will be dry and warm as temperatures approach near 70 degrees in Denver.

The best day for rain this week is on Friday. We have a higher chance for showers and a few thunderstorms in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

It will be snowing in the foothills and mountains. We are watching the snow line, which could get close to the city. Right now, the best chance for a rain/snow mix could be south of downtown and early on Friday before rain returns.

There may be a few showers around on Saturday, but the risk is low. We will be dry Sunday and through the end of the month with warmer 70s on the way.