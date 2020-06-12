Forecast: More heat and thunderstorms for the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures for the next week look to stay above normal, which in Denver is 82 degrees at this time of the year.

We will be in the upper 80s to low 90s each day through the end of next week.

We will have scattered thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening. This will be welcomed rain.

However, the scattered nature of the storms means not every community will see showers. There will also be some gusty winds with a few of the storms.

We return to dry and hot weather starting on Sunday, and lasting through the middle of next week. So, get ready for some Summer heat for several days in a row.

The next chance for showers and a few thunderstorms returns to the forecast on Thursday and Friday.