Forecast: More 70s Wednesday before first 80s of 2020 arrive

DENVER (KDVR) — The strong northwesterly wind will diminish after sunset Tuesday. It will remain breezy until early Wednesday morning before the wind finally ends. Skies will be clear and with the north flow, it will be chilly overnight.

Sunshine will dominant of Wednesday as temperatures warm a few degrees into the upper 70s in Denver.

The hottest days are still Thursday and Friday with highs both days in the 80s. It appears we will not reach the record highs of 90 on Thursday and 87 on Friday, both set in 1992.

Rain showers will be around on Saturday with lower rain chances on Sunday. Temperatures will cool back into the 70s followed by more seasonal mid-60s early next week.