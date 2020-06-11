Forecast: Hot and dry with only limited rain chances

DENVER (KDVR) — The weather pattern across Denver and Colorado looks to be mainly dry for the next week.

We only have a few shots at rain on Saturday and Thursday. But the chances are low, with about a 20% possibility of a scattered shower or thunderstorm, meaning most of us won’t see rain.

The dry conditions will lead to hot days too. In Denver we should see an average high at this time of year in the low 80s. We have forecast highs each day in the upper 80s to low 90s all week.

So, it’ll be a hot stretch of days. However, it won’t be record-setting, as most days have record highs in the upper 90s with a few days next week having records at 100 or higher.