Forecast: Hot and dry Monday, cool down moves in Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will be hot, dry and breezy in eastern Colorado. High temperatures will hit the mid 90s with sunny skies and winds up to 25 mph.

The Western Slope and mountains will see scattered storms Monday afternoon and evening.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday dropping high temperatures into the low 80s.

Rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Drier weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures quickly warming back into the 90s.

Storm chances are in the forecast for the upcoming 4th of July weekned.