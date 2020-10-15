Forecast: Dry outlook keeps fire danger high

DENVER (KDVR) — Red flag warnings for high fire danger will be in place Friday across the mountains west of the Front Range. The wind will be moving at 10-20 mph with some stronger gusts at times. This will continue to fan the flames of current wildfires in those areas and push smoke into communities along the Front Range, including metro Denver.

There will be a cold front sliding south across Colorado late on Saturday. It will kick up the wind and produce more smoke into those same areas. The stronger wind may also cause thicker smoke plumes to reach northern metro areas.

There is a freeze warning in place for most of eastern Colorado. If you still have plants that you want to save, you’ll need to cover them or bring them inside. Also, don’t forget to disconnect hoses.

The forecast remains dry for the next week, which isn’t good news for fire conditions. We will have some passing clouds and most days will be in the mid-60s.