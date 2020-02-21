Forecast: Dry, highs in the 50s before accumulating snow arrives Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- It will be sunny and dry Friday and Saturday across Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Highs today at 52 degrees and almost 60 on Saturday.

The mountains stay dry today and most of Saturday. Mild, with highs in the 20s, 30s and 40s.

Snow hits the Southern Mountains by Saturday night and spreads into the Central and Northern Mountains by the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Snow tapers off Sunday night. 3-8 inches of accumulation. Heavier totals in the San Juans, 6-12 inches.

I'm forecasting 1-4 inches of total snow accumulation in Denver, Boulder, Castle Rock, Loveland, and Fort Collins on Sunday. Some of this will melt as temps stay in the 30s.

Forecast snow accumulation on Sunday.



Future Radar Noon Sunday. Snow is possible in Denver and likely in the Mountains.



Lingering snow showers in the mountains on Monday. An additional 1-2 inches across the Central and Northern Mountains.

Another push of snow showers arrives on Tuesday. We could see an inch of accumulation in Denver. Mountains 2-6 inches. Colder, with highs in the 30s across the Front Range.

Drier on Wednesday.

7-Day Forecast.


