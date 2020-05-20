Forecast: Cooler temps, less wind on the way

DENVER (KDVR) — The storm system that has been driving the wind across Colorado is finally lifting away to the north of the state.

We will have isolated thunderstorms early Wednesday evening in Denver. A few severe storms with larger hail and stronger wind could develop near Colorado’s borders with Wyoming and Nebraska.

We will have much cooler temperatures in the low 70s with much less wind on Thursday. There is a very low chance for a stray shower.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with temperatures staying in the 70s.

Sunday brings the best day for showers and thunderstorms with much cooler temperatures in the 60s.

There will be a few scattered showers on Memorial Day as temperatures return to the 70s.