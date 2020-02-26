Forecast: A warm end to February on the Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- It was nice to have the sunshine back Wednesday after a couple of cold, windy and snowy days.

Temperatures have started a nice warm-up, getting us back into the 40s.

We will be close to 50 degrees in Denver on Thursday followed by mid-50s on Friday. The warmest day still looks to be Saturday with an afternoon reading at 60 degrees.

There will be increasing clouds on Sunday with highs back in the mid-50s.

Late Sunday night, a few rain showers will be possible, followed by snow showers during the overnight hours.

We are forecasting snow for Monday, especially early in the day. Accumulation of a few inches in possible, especially south and west of the city.

Super Tuesday looks dry, breezy and cool. Another chance for light snow arrives on Wednesday.