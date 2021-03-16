Foggy start to Tuesday followed by light snow this afternoon, evening

DENVER (KDVR) — ​There will be areas of dense fog Tuesday morning across the Front Range and northeast plains. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 10 a.m. Visibility could be as low as a quarter of a mile in some spots. The fog will dissipate by midday.

Side streets and neighborhood roads will still be slick and slushy Tuesday morning with improving conditions on the main streets and highways. Afternoon high temperatures will hit the upper-30s.

Another round of snow will move in Tuesday afternoon and evening. This time, the snowfall will be light with small accumulations for the Front Range. Scattered showers are the most likely on the south and west sides of metro Denver and on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills. The mountains will also see scattered snow showers throughout Tuesday.

There could be a few lingering snow showers early Wednesday morning but most of it will clear by the morning commute.

Snowfall totals in metro Denver will range from nothing up to an inch (more likely south and west). Parts of the central and northern mountains will see up to six inches of snow with up to a foot in the Sangre de Cristo mountains.

Drier weather returns by mid-morning on Wednesday with high temperatures staying in the 30s Wednesday afternoon.

Sunshine and mild temperatures move in Thursday through Saturday. Another chance for snow moves in Sunday into Monday.