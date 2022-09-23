DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting fog early Friday followed by sunny skies. Temperatures will be warmer at 80 degrees in Denver.

Expect thick fog in Larimer and Weld Counties until 9 a.m.

The mountains will have sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

High pressure remains in control Saturday through Tuesday with warmer temperatures 75-80 degrees each day.

The Broncos game will be at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday. If you are headed to the game, expect sunny skies with dry conditions and seasonal temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s.

The next chance for precipitation arrives next Friday.

Fall foliage update: Heavy fall moisture has created a slight delay in peak color. Current color is about 50-75% of peak. Peak color occurs about one week from now.