Fog in the morning; Afternoon rain, storms ahead for Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Big changes for the rest of Memorial Day Weekend!

Sunday starts off with patchy fog and scattered light showers throughout the morning. A heavier round of rain and storms move through the Front Range this afternoon, with highs today in the upper 50s.

The Front Range could pick an inch or more of rain with this system from Sunday to Monday. 

Monday will look and feel very similar with temps in the upper 50s, cloudy skies and scattered showers. The rain expected Monday does look to be a little lighter than Sunday.  

Looking for the sunshine? It’s back on Tuesday as well as temperatures in the 70s! 

