Fog, flurries and 50s on Thursday; Drier this weekend and 70s

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting fog and flurries this morning across the Front Range. Temperatures will be in the 30s early. Skies turn partly sunny this afternoon with a 20% chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

The mountains can expect scattered snow showers today with 1-2 inches of accumulation on the high peaks. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Friday looks warmer in the 50s and low 60s across the Front Range and a 20% chance of rain and afternoon t-storms.

The mountains get another 1-3 inches of snow on Friday.

Drier Satuday-Sunday with 70 degrees on Saturday and near 80 on Sunday.

Don’t plant yet. We’re watching two more snow chances in Denver. One more rain/snow chance Tuesday-Wednesday. Another snow chance the first week of May.