Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Fog, flurries and 50s on Thursday; Drier this weekend and 70s

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting fog and flurries this morning across the Front Range.  Temperatures will be in the 30s early. Skies turn partly sunny this afternoon with a 20% chance of rain showers.  Highs around 50.

The mountains can expect scattered snow showers today with 1-2 inches of accumulation on the high peaks.  Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Friday looks warmer in the 50s and low 60s across the Front Range and a 20% chance of rain and afternoon t-storms.

The mountains get another 1-3 inches of snow on Friday.

Drier Satuday-Sunday with 70 degrees on Saturday and near 80 on Sunday.

Don’t plant yet.  We’re watching two more snow chances in Denver.  One more rain/snow chance Tuesday-Wednesday.  Another snow chance the first week of May.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories