Fog early to sunshine, less wind in Denver, 40s; 2 storm systems for the mountains this week with snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting fog and a few flurries this morning across the Front Range. It will turn sunny midday through the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Less wind for Denver, but remaining windy in the mountains and Foothills with 30-65mph gusts.

Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for parts of Jefferson and Douglas counties.

Two storm systems are lined-up this week for the mountains. The first delivers 3-10 inches of snow Tuesday -Thursday. The second storm system arrives between Friday and Sunday with another 3-10 inches of accumulation. Watch Crested Butte, Snowmass/Aspen, and the Steamboat area for the most accumulation.

In Denver, we are forecasting light snow accumulation between Thursday night and Saturday. 1 inch or less of accumulation possible. Colder highs in the 20s between Friday and Sunday.

Sunday looks cloudy with flurries across the Front Range. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

Fire Weather Warning until 5pm Monday (Pink).

Forecast snow totals by Saturday afternoon.

