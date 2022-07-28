DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado is still in a monsoon weather pattern, increasing the chance for heavy rain in storms on Thursday once again.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday because of the storms and possibility of floods.

During monsoon season, upper-level winds out of the south transport tropical moisture to Colorado bringing the threat of flooding and slow-moving storms to the state.

Thursday has been cool and cloudy with high temperatures in the 70s and high humidity.

Thursday afternoon and evening, scattered storms will develop first in the mountains and will slowly travel east, reaching the Front Range by late afternoon into the early evening hours. Along with heavy rain, some storms could contain hail and strong winds.

Flash flood watches, flood watches and flood advisories have been issued across the state through 10 p.m. Thursday night. The burn scars will be one of the main areas of concern for flooding.

Some storms may produce heavy rain. And, if that happens to fall over an already soaked area it could cause localized flooding. The Front Range is not under any advisory for flooding. But, again, pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible.

There will be more storms on Friday but they are expected to be less widespread and less intense.

For metro Denver and the Front Range, up to a few tenths of an inch of rain could be measured from Thursday afternoon to Friday evening. There will be higher rainfall amounts south and west of Denver.

Southern Colorado will see the most rain the next two days, with up to 3 inches in some areas by Friday night.

Drier and warmer weather will move in for the weekend. There could still be a few isolated storms around Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will return to the 90s with sunshine Sunday into next week.

Stay on top of conditions with Pinpoint Weather

Bookmark these tools to keep them handy for when you need them:

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.