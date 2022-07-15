DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a wet Friday night in Colorado with scattered showers and storms. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for part of the mountains including several burn scars.

Showers and storms will push across the mountains and Front Range on and off Friday night. The storms are not expected to turn severe but will bring the threat of heavy rain.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the mountains until 9 p.m. The main areas of concern are the wildfire burn scars. Stronger storms Friday afternoon and evening could drop up to 1 inch of rain in just 30 minutes.

Drier weather will move in for the weekend with only a 10% chance of a storm on Saturday. Sunday will be hot with a high temperature in the upper 90s.

Scattered storm chances will return Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as temperatures stay in the hot 90s all of next week.