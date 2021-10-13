First snow for Denver arrives with more below-freezing temps

DENVER (KDVR) — A frost advisory has been issued for the Denver metro area and north up the Front Range. A freeze warning is in effect for south of Denver. The advisory and warning are in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Protect your plants outdoors and bring potted ones inside.

Our next chance for wintry weather across Colorado arrives on Thursday.

Snow will get underway in the Colorado mountains by late morning. Snow will continue over the higher terrain until early Saturday. An additional 2 to 6 inches is possible from in town to the higher peaks.

In metro Denver, we will have rain showers developing during the early afternoon.

On the south side of the city and in the foothills to the west, a rain-snow mix will occur by late afternoon. We should see a change to all snow after sunset.

Most snow showers will start to end by midnight. Totals will be mainly on grassy areas with limited, if any, impact on roads across the city. A slushy grassy accumulation of less than an inch is possible downtown.

It will be below freezing early Friday morning with a leftover flurry possible south of Denver. Otherwise, sunshine will quickly return and most snow that sticks will melt away.

The forecast for the weekend and early next week is looking dry with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures back in the 60s and 70s.