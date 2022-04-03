DENVER (KDVR) — After a warm start to the weekend, a cold front has crossed through early this morning giving us a cooler and more cloudy day ahead.

A 10% shower chance for the metro while snow will stay out south and west.

Some of the higher ridges and ski areas, especially along the I-70 mountain corridor, could see 2 to 3 inches of snow, while lower elevations in the mountains will be closer to an inch.

Palmer Divide could also get a quick snow shower but not much to any accumulation.

Another cold front is on the way Tuesday so by Monday night you will notice the winds picking up!

Main thing with this system will be the strong winds – gusts to 50 mph through Wednesday!

Denver has a 30% chance for an afternoon – evening shower while snow will stay south and west once again.

After that we are back on the warming trend and looking great for Rockies opening weekend!