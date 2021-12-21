First day of winter brings high fire danger, highs in the 60s; mountain snow arrives Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Today is the first day of winter, but it definitely will not feel like it.

High temperatures will hit the low 60s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Winter solstice officially begins at 8:58 a.m. this morning.

Winds will pick up, especially in the high country, so fire danger will be high in the Foothills with a fire weather warning in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The areas in the warning will see wind gusts out of the west at 30-50 mph with humidity as low as 10-15%.

Mild and dry weather will stick around Wednesday and Thursday for the metro. Overnight into Friday morning, Denver has a 10% chance for a few isolated rain or snow showers early, but moisture moves back to the mountains quickly with no accumulation looking likely.

For the mountains, snow moves in Thursday and continues through the weekend making for a white Christmas.

Only 20 out of the last 139 years had measurable snowfall on Christmas Day.