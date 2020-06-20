Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

First day of Summer brings sunshine, seasonal temperatures

Drier weather will return to Colorado as we head into the weekend. Saturday will offer plenty of sunshine for the First Day of Summer, with seasonal highs in the 80s. Expect highs in the 70s throughout the High Country with light wind.

Forecast highs for Saturday, June 20th

Sunday will only be a few degrees warmer, with 70-80s expected across Colorado. Sunshine and calm winds will continue, making it a great weekend for any outdoor activities. You’ll notice a slight increase in cloud cover through the afternoon, with a 10% chance of shower. This chance of rain will mainly favor the extreme northern portion of the Front Range.

A typical summer pattern will take shape as we head into the new work week, with highs ranging from the 70-80s and the chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm each and every afternoon through Friday.

