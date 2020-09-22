First day of Fall: Chance for afternoon rain, highs in 80s Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be another day of hazy, smoky sunshine across Colorado, especially I-70 and North, closer to the Cameron Peak and Mullen wildfires. Most places can expect light to moderate smoke concentrations. Air Quality Warnings are in effect for extreme Northern Colorado.

There will also be a 20 percent chance of rain/gusty t-storms this afternoon. If we don’t get rain this afternoon, then we may not for the remainder of September.

The mountains can also expect a 20% chance of afternoon rain/gusty t-storms.

Highs today reach 85 degrees in Denver; 50s, 60s, 70s in the mountains.

Dry for the rest of the week. We surge to 90 degrees on Friday. This would be Denver’s 75th trip to 90° or hotter this year. Wildfire danger increases into the High Category.

Cooler over the weekend with a cold front. 70s, Dry.