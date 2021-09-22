First day of fall brings sunshine, 80s to Colorado; warm weekend ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a dry, sunny Wednesday across Colorado with highs around 81 degrees in Denver and across the Front Range. Mountain highs will be in the 60s.

The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 1:20 p.m.

The normal high right now in Denver is 78 degrees.

We’re entering a dry pattern with mostly high pressure through Monday. The only chance for an afternoon rain shower is on Thursday in the mountains and it’s small. Otherwise, we have zero rain chances for Denver and the Front Range.

Highs this weekend warm in the mid-80s in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

Looking down the road, rain could return by Thursday of next week with a cold front.