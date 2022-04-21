DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says Thursday will remain sunny across Colorado with abnormally warm temperatures. Denver highs will run near-record levels. It will be 82 degrees in Denver, and the record is 89 degrees set in 1989.

The mountains will stay dry and sunny with warm highs in the 50s and 60s.

A large storm system hits Colorado Friday through Sunday. Rain/snow arrives first in the mountains Friday afternoon then overspreads Denver by Saturday morning.

Critical fire weather conditions prevail Friday afternoon across the Front Range, Foothills, and Eastern Plains. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect.

Watches/Warnings through Friday.

Gusty afternoon wind 25-50 mph for the Front Range

30-90 mph gusts in the mountains (biggest gusts in the southern mountains)

30-60 mph gusts for the eastern plains

Low relative humidity 10-25%.

Dry fuels, vegetation.

Near-record highs in the low 80s.

Snow totals by Sunday night.

Snow is likely in the mountains Friday night through Sunday night. Expect 4-12 inches above 8,500 feet. The biggest totals of 12 or more inches occur above 10,000 feet.

For Denver, expect rain showers (30% chance) and cooler 50s on Saturday. The chance drops to 20% on Sunday, mainly during the afternoon/evening.