DENVER (KDVR) — The breezy winds will decrease across Denver after sunset with partial clearing. Winds can still be at 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest Wednesday night.

Mainly sunny skies are here for Thursday with brisk winds across the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Winds will be slower than previous days, but with low humidity values red flag warnings will be in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday. Highs make it into the mid-50s.

Winds will be a lot lighter on Friday with abundant sunshine in the forecast. Highs make it to the middle 60s, making it a great opening day for the Rockies.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the middle 70s. Clouds push in later on Sunday with cooler highs, but we remain above average in the lower 60s.

The start of the workweek looks unsettled with a few quick passing systems. Small chances for rain are around on Monday and Tuesday with partly to mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, as we hover around the 50-degree mark.

Wednesday is even cooler with highs in the lower 40s and the chance for rain and even some snow for the metro area.