DENVER (KDVR) – Clouds will clear over Denver Saturday night, with light mountain snow showers. Winds will be light with lows in the middle 30s. The mountain snow wraps up by mid-day with an inch or two of accumulation at most.

Sunshine is back for the Front Range on Easter Sunday with comfortable highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be breezy and with low humidity levels, red flag warnings are in effect for the afternoon and evening.

Breezy winds are expected through the majority of the week, and with low humidity values and little recent precipitation, the Pinpoint Weather Team expects to see multiple red flag warnings. No outdoor burning this weekend.

The workweek starts off with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. It gets even warmer on Tuesday with highs nearing the 80-degree mark.

Wednesday is a little cooler with extra clouds, but highs remain in the lower 70s. Thursday and Friday are back to the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies and breezy winds.

The best chance for metro precipitation is not until Saturday with showers pushing through the area. Highs will be in the middle 60s with breezy winds.