Fire Danger Alert; Hot, dry and poor air quality Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be another hot day on the Front Range with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s. The record high temperature today is 100 degrees.

Similar to the last few days, there will be smoke in the atmosphere from the wildfires happening in Colorado making air quality poor. Conditions will be dry across most of the state today not helping with the current high fire danger.

A 10 percent chance of rain returns to the forecast on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Rain chances go up to 20 percent on Sunday and will stay that way into next week.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 80s by Monday and will closer to the average high of 88 degrees for this time of year.