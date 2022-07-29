DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across metro Denver and the Front Range through the early evening hours on Friday. A few storms could produce heavy rain. The biggest threat for flooding will be in the foothills west of Denver across old wildfire burn scars.

Your Saturday will have a lower chance for a few thunderstorms mainly for a couple of hours in the late afternoon. Again, pockets of heavy rain will be possible with the flooding threat across the burn scars.

Sunday is looking dry for most places up and down the Front Range with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible.

We start next week with a dry Monday. The chance for afternoon storms returns to the forecast from Tuesday through Friday. The next best chance for rain, around 20-30%, is on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will be rising over the weekend with highs in the low 90s which is about average in Denver for this time of year. The hottest days will come on Monday and Tuesday with mid to upper 90s. Then we return closer to the seasonal average in the low 90s for the remainder of next week.