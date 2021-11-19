Few weekend showers and another chance possible by Thanksgiving

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures warmed as expected into the 60s across metro Denver, which is about 10+ degrees above normal.

There have been a few rain and snow showers in the Colorado mountains, which will continue through the night.

On Saturday, snow will lightly fall in the mountains with an accumulation of a few inches possible by late evening. A weak cold front will slide south across Denver and the Front Range. As a result, we will have increasing clouds and a few rain showers during the late afternoon and early evening. Areas south of downtown across the Palmer Divide could see a few snow showers with little to no accumulation.

Your Sunday will be sunny and dry with seasonal temperatures in the low 50s. We will stay sunny and dry with warmer 60s returning for your Monday and Tuesday.

We are tracking another storm system and associated cold front for Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. This system will bring snow back to the Colorado mountains, so keep that in mind if travel plans take you across the high country.

In Denver, we are expecting rain showers late on Wednesday that could change to snow overnight heading into early Thursday before ending. Right now, we are not forecasting accumulation for the metro area other than some light grassy areas south of the city.