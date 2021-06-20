Few storms for Father’s Day, Rain and 70s Monday

Sunday’s high temperatures stay right where they should for this time of the year, in the mid to upper 80s.

For any Father’s Day plans, there’s a 20% chance for a few storms this afternoon and evening with a marginal risk for severe storms in place on the plains, hail and gusty winds will be possible in storms that develop.

Scattered storms will turn to rain showers overnight and will stick around Monday morning to midday before clearing out. Thanks to the rain, temperatures will stay cool on Monday reaching the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Hot and dry weather quickly returns to the Front Range Tuesday and Wednesday with small chances for storms moving back in by the end of the week.