DENVER (KDVR) — A storm slowly moving from west to east across Colorado will bring a few showers to the Front Range and Denver metro area.

A lot of the showers will struggle to make it down off the mountains. Nonetheless, a few rain showers or even a snow shower is possible early Sunday evening. If you have not had any moisture by 9 to 10 p.m. then your chance has passed.

The mountains along Interstate 70 are under winter weather advisories for possible slick roads through 6 a.m. Monday. Snow will be on and off through the night with around 2-6 inches possible especially above 9,000 feet.

Our weather pattern for the last week of April looks dry. We will have just a few clouds and times with afternoon temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s by the middle of the week.

The dry conditions means you should be cautious about any open flames or burning. We don’t look to have high fire danger this week given the lack of wind expected through next weekend. However, the area is exceptionally dry so be careful.

If the month of April ends with no more measurable rain or snow, then April 2022 goes into the record books as the driest on record and tied for the 4th least snowy on record.