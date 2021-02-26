Few flurries before turning dry and mild heading into March

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be snow in the mountains on Saturday with several inches of new powder expected. That’s good news for weekend skiers, but roads could be slick especially over mountain passes late on Saturday.

A few flurries could skip out across the Front Range and Denver on Saturday. The chance is low meaning most places won’t see the snow. If you do get a snow shower it could leave a dusting on grassy areas. It will be chilly and a little windy too.

Your Sunday will be mainly sunny and a little chilly with highs in the low 40s.

We head into next week and the start of March with quiet and dry conditions and very mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.