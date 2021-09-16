Feeling of fall ahead for Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — We reached the low 90s again in Denver on Thursday, making it the 58th time this season we’ve recorded a temperature at 90 degrees or higher.

That puts 2021 in 6th place on the top 10, 90-plus degree days. The most was last year at 75 days at 90 degrees or higher.

We will get a break from the heat on Friday. There will be some clouds early, then it will turn sunny. It will also be windy early in the day with 15-to-25 mph speeds out of the north. And, the temperatures will only warm into the low to mid 70s — a refreshing change.

The hot temperatures will quickly return over the weekend with plenty of sunshine both days. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

We are watching a cold front that will arrive on Monday. Temperatures will again cool back into the 70s along with some passing showers or thunderstorms. There will be a few light rain showers early on Tuesday, but then the sun will return. Tuesday will feel like fall with highs only in the middle to upper 60s. And, morning lows will be in the low to mid 40s for several days.