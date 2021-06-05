Feeling like summer with 90 degree heat and afternoon storms around

DENVER (KDVR) — The normal high in Denver right now is 80 degrees but we are going to be running about 10 degrees above that this weekend and next week.

Sunny dry start with highs heating up to around 90 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and others across the state this afternoon. An isolated storm or two possible but most to all stay dry.

The normal first 90-degree day in Denver occurs on June 10.

The mountains start sunny then watch for a 40% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s with lots of snowmelt.

Snowmelt kicks into high gear this weekend as round-the-clock melting engages. We could see a surge in streamflow into next week.

For Sunday, temps drop off slightly into the mid to upper 80s with pop up afternoon t-storm chances.

Storm chances are on the low and non-severe side.

We dry out next week with more 90 degree heat.