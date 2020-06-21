Watch
FOX31 Morning News
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Father’s Day brings seasonal temps, isolated storms

Weather Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Seasonal temperatures will continue across Colorado as we head through your Father’s Day. Highs will range from the 80-90s for the Front Range and Eastern Plains, with 70-80s expected across the High Country. Clouds will gradually increase through the day, with a 10% chance of a shower by the late afternoon hours. This chance will favor the northern Front Range and into the central and northern mountains, with a low risk of severe weather.

As we head into the new work week, a very summer-like pattern will take shape. Expect a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each afternoon, mainly after 1-2 p.m. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind. Highs will range from the 80-90s throughout the week. Our pattern looks to dry out by Saturday with sunshine and above average temperatures heading into the last weekend of June.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories