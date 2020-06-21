Father’s Day brings seasonal temps, isolated storms

Seasonal temperatures will continue across Colorado as we head through your Father’s Day. Highs will range from the 80-90s for the Front Range and Eastern Plains, with 70-80s expected across the High Country. Clouds will gradually increase through the day, with a 10% chance of a shower by the late afternoon hours. This chance will favor the northern Front Range and into the central and northern mountains, with a low risk of severe weather.

As we head into the new work week, a very summer-like pattern will take shape. Expect a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each afternoon, mainly after 1-2 p.m. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind. Highs will range from the 80-90s throughout the week. Our pattern looks to dry out by Saturday with sunshine and above average temperatures heading into the last weekend of June.