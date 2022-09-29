DENVER (KDVR) — A few extra clouds will linger across Denver Thursday night with lows in the lower 50s. Sunshine is here early on Friday, helping highs top out a few degrees above average in the upper 70s. Clouds push in for the evening with chances for spotty showers in the city, and better chances for rain in the higher elevations.

Saturday has more clouds as a boundary pushes through, keeping showers in the forecast for most of the day. It won’t be a washout, but temperatures will be cooler in the lower 70s. Sunday is in the middle 70s with cloudy skies and a some spotty showers. Monday has small chances for rain with highs in the lower 70s.

Even cooler temperatures are here for the middle of next week with highs only making it to the upper 60s. Spotty shower chances are in the forecast for Tuesday, but we’ll dry out the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday.