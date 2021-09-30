Fall has arrived: Highs in the low 60s with a few rain showers Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Fall has arrived. We are forecasting a cloudy Thursday with cool temperatures in the low 60s and a 20% chance of light rain.

The central and northern mountains can expect another inch of snow above 10,000 feet, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The southern mountains have a higher chance for snow and rain. Several inches of accumulation are possible at Wolf Creek, Silverton, and Telluride.

Loveland Ski Area and A-Basin have started/or will start snowmaking in the next few days. Overnight temperatures are favorable in the 20s.

On Friday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies in Denver and across the Front Range with a lingering chance for rain showers and highs in the upper 60s.

There will be a small chance for rain showers early Saturday morning across the Front Range, then it will turn drier.

Dry and sunny on Sunday across Colorado with highs in the mid-70s.

The next front arrives by Wednesday of next week.